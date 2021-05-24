Donita Brown tabbed as Lake View Girls Head Volleyball Coach

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD and Lake View High School proudly announce Coach Donita Brown as the new Head Girls Volleyball Coach. Coach Brown most recently served as the Head Girls Volleyball and Head Girls Track Coach in McCamey ISD where she has been coaching and teaching since 2019.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Brown to the Chiefs and Maidens Athletics program,” said SAISD Executive Director of Athletics Rodney Chant. “We look forward to the leadership and skill she will bring to volleyball and other sports at Lake View.”

Coach Brown believes in developing our athletes not only on the court and classroom but more importantly developing them into young women who can be successful in life. “We are excited about Coach Brown’s genuine desire to serve at Lake View High School. She can’t wait to get started and will be relocating to San Angelo in June where she will immediately begin working,” said Dr. Farrah Gomez, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Professional Learning.

In addition to her time coaching, Coach Brown also has personal athletic experience in basketball, volleyball, track and field, golf, tennis, cheerleading and the sport of powerlifting. She is a Texas High School Powerlifting Association (THSPA) Certified Judge for High School Powerlifting as well as currently a competitive powerlifter through the USA Powerlifting (USAPL). She also brings with her knowledge in health-related planning including exercise programs and meal planning.

Beyond the volleyball court and athletics programs, Coach Brown will also take on a role as a Special Education teacher for Lake View High School. She has two years experience working as a Special Education teacher, and a total of eight years serving adults and adolescents with disabilities.

Coach Brown is also the mother of two sons, Leary age 12 and Jayven age 6.

Coach Brown holds a Master of Science in Psychology from Walden University and a Bachelor of Science from Angelo State University. She hails from nearby McCamey, Texas and is happy to maintain her West Texas ties. Coach Brown is excited to meet her Maiden athletes, and to return to live, coach and teach in San Angelo where she completed her undergraduate studies.