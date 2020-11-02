District title and playoff seeding scenarios

DISTRICT 3-3A DIV. I

x-Jim Ned 4-0

x-Wall 3-1

x-Clyde 3-1

x-Early 2-2

Breckenridge 0-4

TLCA 0-4

x-clinched playoff spot



District Title: Jim Ned has clinched at least a share of the district title, and is the outright district champions and the one seed with a win this week. Clyde is Co-Champs with Jim Ned and is the one seed if the Bulldogs win and Wall loses. There would be a three-way tie between Jim Ned, Wall, and Clyde, if the Hawks win and the Indians lose the Bulldogs. Seeding would then be based on points.



2nd Place: Wall clinches second place if it wins and Clyde loses. There is a three-way tie for second place if Wall loses to Early and Clyde loses. Points would then determine seeding.



3rd Place: Clyde finishes in third place if it loses to Jim Ned and Wall wins.



4th Place. Early is the fourth seed if it loses to Wall.



DISTRICT 2-3A DIV. I

x-Ballinger 4-0

x-Bangs 3-1

x-Sonora 3-1

x-Brady 2-2

Ingram Moore 0-4

Grape Creek 0-4



District Title: Ballinger has clinched at least a share of the district title, and is the outright district champion and the one seed if they win this week. Sonora is Co-Champs with Ballinger and the one seed if the Broncos win and Bangs loses. There is a three-way tie between Ballinger, Bangs, and Sonora, if the Broncos win and Bangs wins. Points would then determine seeding.



2nd Place: Bangs is the second seed if it wins and Sonora loses. There is a three-way tie for second if Bangs loses to Brady and Sonora loses. Points would then determine seeding.



3rd Place: Sonora is the third seed if it loses and Bangs wins.



4th Place: Brady is the fourth seed if it loses to Bangs.



DISTRICT 14-2A DIV. I

y-Mason 4-0

x-Ozona 3-1

x-Johnson City 3-1

Harper 1-3

Brackettville 1-3

Center Point 0-4

y- clinched one seed



District Title: Mason has clinched at least a share of the district title and the one seed, and is outright champs with a win this week. Ozona is Co-Champs with Mason if the Lions win and the Punchers lose. Johnson City is Co-Champs with Mason if the Eagles win and the Punchers lose.

2nd Place: Ozona is the second seed if it wins and Mason wins. Johnson City is second place if it wins and Mason wins.

3rd Place: Ozona is the third seed if it loses. Johnson City is the third place if it loses.



4th Place: Harper is the fourth seed if it wins. Brackettville is the fourth place if Harper loses and it wins. There is a three-way tie between Harper, Bracketville, and Center Point if the Pirates beat the Longhorns and the Tigers lose. Seeding would then be determined by points.



DISTRICT 14-2A DIV. II

y-Christoval 4-0

x-Eldorado 3-1

x-Rocksprings 2-2

x-Junction 2-2

Miles 1-3

Menard 0-4



District Title: Christoval has clinched at least a share of the district title and the one seed, and is outright champs with a win this week. Eldorado is Co-Champs with Christoval if it wins and the Cougars lose.



2nd Place: Eldorado clinches second place if it wins. Junction is second place if it wins and Rocksprings loses. There is a three-way tie between Eldorado, Rocksprings, and Junction, if Eldorado loses to Junction and Rocksprings wins.



3rd Place: Rocksprings is third place if it wins.



4th Place: Junction is fourth place if it loses.



DISTRICT 8-1A DIV. I

y-Sterling City 3-0

x-Westbrook 2-1

Roscoe Highland 2-2

Robert Lee 1-2

Bronte 0-3



District Title: Sterling City has clinched a share of the district title and the one seed, and is outright champs with a win this week. Westbrook can be Co-Champs with Sterling City if it wins and the Eagles lose.



2nd Place: Westbrook is second place if Sterling City wins.



The Eagles and Wildcats have clinched the district’s two playoff spots.



DISTRICT 14-1A DIV. I

y-Water Valley 3-0

Irion County 2-1

Eden 2-1

Veribest 1-3

Paint Rock 0-3



District Title: Water Valley has clinched a share of the district title and the one seed, and is outright champs with a win. Irion County is Co-Champs with Water Valley if the Hornets and the Wildcats lose. Eden can be Co-Champs with Water Valley if the Bulldogs win and the Wildcats lose.



2nd Place: The winner of Irion County and Eden is the second seed.