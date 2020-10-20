District foes No. 2 Sterling City, No. 1 Westbrook set for Top 10 showdown

SAN ANGELO -- From 2015 to 2017, Central won 16 straight district games in the Little Southwest Conference.

After a two year hiatus, the Bobcats (1-3, 1-0 in district) picked right where they left off with a 53-32 win over rival Abilene. Marking their 17th straight against district opponents when in the notorious West Texas district.

Central put together its best overall game of the season, putting its struggles with penalties and turnovers in the rearview. Senior quarterback Malachi Brown had a standout performance throwing for 344 yards and five touchdowns while completing 19 of his 26 passes. On defense, the Angry Orange forced three turnovers and had multiple crucial stops in the red zone.

The Bobcats go on the road for the fourth time in five games when they take on another familiar foe Frenship at 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium. The Tigers (2-2, 1-0) are a program Central head coach Brent Davis knows all too well. His dad Bob and brother Brad coached there for a combined 32 years from 1983 to 2016. Frenship is coming off a 37-23 victory over Midland High.

Check out the video above to hear what Davis had to say about the Bobcats win over Abilene and a look ahead at Frenship.