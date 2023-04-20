SAN ANGELO, TX— For siblings, their existing bond grows stronger when competing in the same sport, and for the Delafuente sisters, sports have always been a part of their lives.

“We’ve done cross country, cheer, volleyball, basketball, tennis, and softball. We’ve done all the sports together,” said Sonora Broncos senior Montserrat Delafuente.

This marked the first year the sisters have played doubles together, and last week they advanced to the 2A State Tennis Tournament after finishing as the Region I runner-up girls’ doubles team.

“It’s pretty exciting. I never thought we would be able to play together in the first place and go to state, but I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else. I really wouldn’t,” said Montserrat.

“I think it’s pretty cool because not everybody gets a chance to,” said Sonora Broncos junior Mariana Delafuente.

This will be the last year both sisters will be on a team together, and seeing one another grow on the court has helped their bond.

“Whenever we get on the court, we aren’t sisters anymore. We are teammates at that point. You have to rely on one another. You have to tell them, ‘Hey go up, or go back.’ You have to talk it out. She’s not much of a talker, so I have to talk to her when she’s back or ‘Hey watch this and watch that,'” said Montserrat.

“We had to talk a lot, and I am not a talker, as she probably said, but I did have to talk that game just because I wanted it so bad,” said Mariana.

They now prep for the tournament that will take place in San Antonio at Blossom Tennis Center on April 25th and 26th, and the sisters know what needs to be done to come out on top.

“We already have the bond. We are just trying to get stronger together and learning how to work with each other and fill those little spots that we need to fill and to keep working every day,” said Montserrat.