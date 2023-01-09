SAN ANGELO, TX. — The slogan ‘defense wins championships’ is definitely the mindset for the Sterling City Eagles early on this season, as the Eagles are using their speed to create havoc for their opponents.

The Eagles, who have won six straight, three of those in District 7-2A play against Forsan, Eldorado, and Ozona and are sitting in a tied for first in District play.

“I think definitely our defense has been a strong point for us. As soon as we get done with the defensive end we are able to go convert on the offensive end and defense is just a strong key point for us because we are able to get the steals with how quick we are has been a big success for us,” said junior point guard Johnny Monreal.

Sterling City has seen its program blossom the last three seasons, making the playoff in each of those years, after more than five without a trip to the postseason.

“We take pride in the fact that we have turned the program around and the kids are buying into that aspect of hey let’s go show everyone that we can do this at the next level up,” said head coach Cody Slate.

The Eagles are in their first year of playing in 2A following the realignment that took place in February that bumped them from a 1A school, but the boys in purple and gold are determined to make this a year to remember.

“I love this sport. This is probably one of my favorite sports and just bringing the community together and winning a goal ball will show how much pride we have in our sports and athletics and what that goal ball will mean to the community bringing them even closer together to this sport,” said senior center Adan Calderon.

The Eagles continue District 7-2A play Tuesday night at home against Water Valley before traveling to Christoval on Friday.