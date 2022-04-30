SAN ANGELO, TX. — Earlier this week, former Central Lady Cat basketball player Deandra Allen put pen to paper, officially signing with Ranger College.

Allen, who played just about every position for the Cats this past season, was apart of the 2020-2021 Bi-District Championship team, and is now headed to be a Lady Ranger.

“I am very excited. This morning I was nervous waking up but I know I’m going to be doing the same thing that I love to do and just continuing to play the game I love and get better to the next level. It’s really exciting because after all the hard work I have put in through all my years and all the training and extra hard days even when I didn’t want to be on the court I still did and put in the extra work to get here to where I am today,” said Allen.