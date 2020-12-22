Davis ‘proud of resiliency’ from 2020 Bobcats

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA opened District 6-3A play with a dominant 96-38 win over Grape Creek Monday night to improve to 10-0 overall.

TLCA (10-0, 1-0) will travel to Rawls on Dec. 28 to take on Friona at 2:30 p.m. while Grape Creek (0-1 in district )returns to action on Dec. 29 on the road against Stanton. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval outlasts No. 2 VeribestCHRISTOVAL, Texas — Christoval defeated Class 1A's No. 2 Veribest 31-22 Monday afternoon behind a game-high 13 points b...