Dave Campbell’s presents Central with cover wrap

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety released a heavily redacted report Wednesday after EverythingLubbock.com sent an open records request for information related to the arrest of Shawn Adkins for the capital murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

Adkins was arrested June 14 for the murder of Dunn, who went missing from her home in Colorado City in December 2010. Her body was found in Scurry County in 2013.