SAN ANGELO — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football presented the San Angelo Central football program with 250 commemorative cover wrapped copies of the publication at San Angelo Stadium on Wednesday.
Hear what head coach Kevin Crane had to say about the honor in the video above.
Dave Campbell’s presents Central with cover wrap
