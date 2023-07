SAN ANGELO, TX. — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine has released its annual predictions for districts across the state for the upcoming 2023 season.

Below are how the publication sees how Concho Valley teams will fair in their district. Teams in italicized are ones that DCTF has making the playoffs in 2023

District 2-6A

Midland Legacy

Frenship

Odessa Permian

Central

Midland High

Odessa High

District 2-4A Division I

Brownwood

Lubbock Estacado

Big Spring

Andrews

Lake View

District 2-3A Division II

Wall

Early

Brady

Ballinger

TLCA

Grape Creek

District 3-2A Division I

Sonora

Forsan

Reagan County

Christoval

Ozona

Anthony

District 14-2A Division I

Mason

Stockdale

Johnson City

Junction

Harper

District 5-2A Division II

Wink

McCamey

Sterling City

Eldorado

Iraan

Water Valley

District 6-2A Division II

Albany

Miles

Roscoe

Cross Plains

Hamlin

TLCA Abilene

District 13-1A Division I

Irion County

Menard

Robert Lee

Veribest

Eden

District 13-1A Division II

Loraine

Blackwell

Bronte

Trent

District 14-1A Division II

Rising Star

Panther Creek

Panther Creek

Moran