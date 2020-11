Week 11 of the Texas High School Football season featured Central looking to achieve a big season goal and the end of the regular season for 4A-1A.

The Bobcats took down Midland to secure their 12th consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Brent Davis, while No. 8 Christoval claimed its first outright district title as an 11-man program.

Over in six-man, No. 1 Sterling City finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1973, while Irion County and Eden battle for the final playoff spot in District 14-1A Div. I.

Check out Inside the Game for highlights, scores, and reaction from all of the Concho Valley’s teams.

More Stories for you