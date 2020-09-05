CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

Lake View 44, Pecos 41

No. 4 Wall 35, No. 4 Cisco 14

Junction 40, TLCA 13

Ballinger 13, Breckenridge 0

Llano 41, Sonora 8

Christoval 23, Grape Ceek 18

Comanche 28, Brady 7

Comfort 30, Mason 6

No. 5 Wink 35, Ozona 19

Eldorado 51, Winters 19

Coahoma 49, Miles 0

McCamey 56, Menard 6

No. 4 Sterling City 44, No. 7 May 40

Bronte 53, Panther Creek 6

Irion County 67, Robert Lee 8

No. 8 Leakey 64, Eden 14

Veribest 42, Zephyr 32

No. 6 Blackwell 62, Meadow 14

