CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

Lake View 44, Pecos 41

No. 4 Wall 35, No. 4 Cisco 14

Junction 40, TLCA 13

Ballinger 13, Breckenridge 0

Llano 41, Sonora 8

Christoval 23, Grape Ceek 18

Comanche 28, Brady 7

Comfort 30, Mason 6

No. 5 Wink 35, Ozona 19

Eldorado 51, Winters 19

Coahoma 49, Miles 0

McCamey 56, Menard 6

No. 4 Sterling City 44, No. 7 May 40

Bronte 53, Panther Creek 6

Irion County 67, Robert Lee 8

No. 8 Leakey 64, Eden 14

Veribest 42, Zephyr 32

No. 6 Blackwell 62, M

• Strong second half propels Wall over Cisco

WALL– No. 4 Wall overcame a one score halftime deficit and scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to…

• Eldorado bounces back, cruises past Winters

ELDORADO — Eldorado handily defeated Winters 51-19 in a non-district matchup at Larry Mitchell Stadium. The win was…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County handles Robert Lee, improves to 2-0

ROBERT LEE, Texas– Robert Lee hosted Irion County to kick off week two of the season. The Hornets beat the Steers…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles drops to 0-2 after loss to Coahoma

MILES, Texas– The Miles Bulldogs hosted Coahoma to kick off week two of high school football. Coahoma beat Miles 49-0,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Menard falls to McCamey at Badger Stadium

MCCAMEY, Texas — The Menard Yellowjackets fall to 0-2 on the year after losing to McCamey 56-6 Friday night at Badger S…

