CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

Lake View 44, Pecos 41
No. 4 Wall 35, No. 4 Cisco 14
Junction 40, TLCA 13
Ballinger 13, Breckenridge 0
Llano 41, Sonora 8
Christoval 23, Grape Ceek 18
Comanche 28, Brady 7
Comfort 30, Mason 6
No. 5 Wink 35, Ozona 19
Eldorado 51, Winters 19
Coahoma 49, Miles 0
McCamey 56, Menard 6
No. 4 Sterling City 44, No. 7 May 40
Bronte 53, Panther Creek 6
Irion County 67, Robert Lee 8
No. 8 Leakey 64, Eden 14
Veribest 42, Zephyr 32
No. 6 Blackwell 62, Meadow 14
• Strong second half propels Wall over Cisco
WALL– No. 4 Wall overcame a one score halftime deficit and scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to…
• Eldorado bounces back, cruises past Winters
ELDORADO — Eldorado handily defeated Winters 51-19 in a non-district matchup at Larry Mitchell Stadium. The win was…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County handles Robert Lee, improves to 2-0
ROBERT LEE, Texas– Robert Lee hosted Irion County to kick off week two of the season. The Hornets beat the Steers…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles drops to 0-2 after loss to Coahoma
MILES, Texas– The Miles Bulldogs hosted Coahoma to kick off week two of high school football. Coahoma beat Miles 49-0,…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Menard falls to McCamey at Badger Stadium
MCCAMEY, Texas — The Menard Yellowjackets fall to 0-2 on the year after losing to McCamey 56-6 Friday night at Badger S…
