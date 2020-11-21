CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

District 2-6A
Odessa Permian 58, Central 38

Class 3A Div. I Area Round
Wall 27, Bushland 28, 2OT

Class 3A Div. II Area Round
#10 Ballinger 7, #5 Spearman 35

Class 2A Div. I Area Round
Mason 41, Kenedy 18

Class 2A Div. II Area Round
#7 Christoval 72, Bruni 30

Class 1A Div. I Area Round
#1 Sterling City 100, #5 Rankin 88

#8 Leakey 64, #10 Water Valley 46

Class 1A Div. II Area Round
Blackwell 16, #3 Motley County 64

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall’s season ends in double overtime thriller to Bushland
SNYDER, Texas — Wall lost to Bushland in double overtime 28-27 in the Class 3A Div. I Area Round Friday night at T…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 5 Spearman runs past No. 10 Ballinger in area round
FLOYDADA- No. 5 Spearman Lynx knock off No. 10 Ballinger Bearcats, 35-7 in the area round. Spearman moves on to face…

• After short hiatus Central, Permian meet again
SAN ANGELO– It’s one of the Little Southwest Conference’s most traditional rivalries. San Angelo Central vs Odessa…

• Central High School Football decides to limit stadium capacity against Permian
Courtesy of San Angelo ISD: San Angelo, Texas- Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in our community and in conjunction…

• Central Press Conference: Permian week
SAN ANGELO — Central head coach Brent Davis talks about this week’s matchup against rival Permian. More Stories…

• Season Pass: November 15, 2020
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he r…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Ballinger Varsity Football Schedule

Blackwell Varsity Football Schedule

Christoval Varsity Football Schedule

Mason Varsity Football Schedule

Sterling City Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule

Water Valley Varsity Football Schedule