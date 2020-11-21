CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

District 2-6A
Odessa Permian 58, Central 38
Class 3A Div. I Area Round
Wall 27, Bushland 28, 2OT
Class 3A Div. II Area Round
#10 Ballinger 7, #5 Spearman 35
Class 2A Div. I Area Round
Mason 41, Kenedy 18
Class 2A Div. II Area Round
#7 Christoval 72, Bruni 30
Class 1A Div. I Area Round
#1 Sterling City 100, #5 Rankin 88
#8 Leakey 64, #10 Water Valley 46
Class 1A Div. II Area Round
Blackwell 16, #3 Motley County 64
