CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

District 2-6A

Odessa Permian 58, Central 38

Class 3A Div. I Area Round

Wall 27, Bushland 28, 2OT

Class 3A Div. II Area Round

#10 Ballinger 7, #5 Spearman 35

Class 2A Div. I Area Round

Mason 41, Kenedy 18

Class 2A Div. II Area Round

#7 Christoval 72, Bruni 30

Class 1A Div. I Area Round

#1 Sterling City 100, #5 Rankin 88

#8 Leakey 64, #10 Water Valley 46

Class 1A Div. II Area Round

Blackwell 16, #3 Motley County 64

