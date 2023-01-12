SAN ANGELO, TX — The Christoval boys basketball team look primed and ready to make yet another deep playoff run this season, after back-to-back seasons extending their season into late February.

The Cougars currently sit at 4-0 in District 7-2A play, one of the few remaining teams in the Concho Valley that are undefeated in district play so far this season.

“Our intensity and energy is kind of what we have been preparing for and playing a tough schedule prepared us for district. So that’s what we planned on doing. We had some bumps in the road but it’s prepared us for where we are now so hopefully it continues and continue the success,” said first year head coach Matthew Lowry.

As for how they want the season to go, senior point guard Jaron Slaton summed it up best. “Just get better everyday. Be that scrappy team. Good shooters all that stuff and just get one game farther than last year,” said Slaton.

The Cougars are back in action Friday when they host another undefeated team in District 7-2A in Sterling City.