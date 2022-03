SAN ANGELO, TX. — A big second quarter would help propel the Christoval Cougars to a 52-34 victory over Coleman on Tuesday night in Bronte.

Josh Fava led the Cougars in scoring with 14, and Beau Jolly pitched in 13 more.

The Cougars now advance to the regional tournament for the second straight year, where they will face Olton Friday night at South Plains College in Levelland.