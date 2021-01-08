Contrucci resigns as Junction head football coach

WALL -- The Wall girls' basketball is known for its winning tradition. The program has won two state titles and is looking to add a third this season.

The Lady Hawks (14-1, 5-0 in District 6-3A) are coming off a 33-27 victory over district rival and No. 7 Jim Ned, putting them in the driver's seat in 6-3A.

Hear what senior guard Kylie Phillips, senior forward Kaitlyn Stephens, and head coach Kevin Richardson had to say about the team's success in the video above.