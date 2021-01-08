Contrucci resigns as Junction head football coach

JUNCTION — John Contrucci has resigned as the head football coach at Junction to pursue a new profession, as first reported by Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp and later confirmed by Contrucci.

During his two years with the Eagles, he led them to back-to-back playoff appearances and a 9-12 overall record. Prior to Junction, Contrucci was an assistant at Red Oak, a head coach at Leander Roosevelt, and an assistant at Leander.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

