SAN ANGELO, — The Central Lady Cat basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better start to District 2-6A play than their upset victory over Frenship last Friday night.

The Lady Cats jumped out to a big lead thanks to their shut down defense, and strong play on the offensive side of the ball, handing the Lady Tigers just their third loss of the season.

Nevaeh Hearne led Central with 21 points Friday night in the victory to give the Lady Cats a 1-0 record in District play and a huge confidence booster the rest of the way.

“We had talked about it before the game, of how important this one is. Someone is about to 1-0 and the other team is catching up and we know Frenship is really strong, and we know that we are really strong too so that game was going to be very important for us and for us to protect our house we had to do it here,” said head coach Arsenio Geter.

“Before the game, he always reminds us that when we score its hard for other teams to beat us because our defense is just so good so once we actually put the ball in the hole and score its just hard for other teams to beat us,” said senior point guard Sydnee Moore.

The Lady Cats are back in action this evening when they host Midland Legacy.