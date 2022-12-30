SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the final hours of 2022 draw near, and before we ring in the New Year, a look back at the top ten teams from the Concho Valley in 2022.

Our top ten teams of 2022 in the Concho Valley starts in the pool, where the domination continues for both the boys and girls swim teams from Central High. All the way back in January, the boys team won the District 2-6A title for an impressive 12th year in a row, while the Central girls bounced back from a second-place finish behind Midland High a season ago.

At number nine, we head out to the gridiron, and what a season for the Sterling City Eagles. The move up from a powerhouse in 6-man didn’t phase the Eagles one bit. Sterling City would put together a 7-5 season, making it to the Area round in their first year of 11-man football for the first time in 14 years.

At number eight, we stay on the gridiron, but go to the college ranks, and the season it was for the Rams of Angelo State. The first perfect regular season since moving to Division II back in 1981, the first outright Lone Star Conference title since 1984, while establishing themselves as a team that will be around come late December in the NCAA Tournament. The Rams were also ranked second this season, the highest ranking in program history.

At number seven, and back to the boys of fall we go, and one of the great turnarounds in all of high school football in the state of Texas was what TLCA did on Friday nights. The Eagles would win their first game in two years, get their first district win in three years, and make the playoffs for the first time since 2013, just the second time in program history.

At number six, it was quite the record year for two of our Concho Valley tennis players, as Sterling City claimed its first ever 1A and under title, defeating Irion County, and in 3A and under, Wall would claim its first title in program history beating Mason 10-8.

The halfway point of our countdown takes us out to the diamond, because for just the fifth time in program history, Angelo State baseball punched their ticket to Cary, North Carolina and the College World Series. The Rams would finish the season 51-14 tying the most wins in a season in program history.

At number four, we head out to the hardwood, and for the first time since 1961, the Irion County boys basketball team made it to the State tournament. The Hornets would pick up their fourth straight district and regional title in a row as well, making it the farthest out of all the boys teams in the Concho Valley.

At number three, we head to the links, as Wall, Mason, and Robert Lee claimed gold at the UIL State golf championships in their respective divisions. Robert Lee would claim it’s third straight title, Wall its second, and Mason for the first time in program history.

At number two, back out to the gridiron we go, and the season it was for the Irion County Hornets. Irion County would complete a perfect season and win a district title for the first time since 2004, snap their long 51 year skid of not picking up a win in the playoffs, and just keep on winning, making it all the way to the State semifinals for the first time in program history.

And finally, at number one, the Robert Lee Lady Steers girls basketball team. The Lady Steers would put on quite the show this season on the hardwood collecting their second straight District 11-1A title, a trip to the regional tournament for the first time since 2002, but most importantly, making it to State for the first time since the 1977-78 season finishing second in Class 1A with a 35-3 record.

Congrats to all our teams from the Concho Valley on a great 2022, and we can’t wait to see what you accomplish in 2023.