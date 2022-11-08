SAN ANGELO, TX. — Three Concho Valley volleyball teams will be moving on to the regional semifinals on Friday thanks to their victories on Tuesday night.

In Class 3A, the Lady Hawks from Wall took down Henrietta in straight sets 25-20, 25-14, 27-25. Wall advances to play the winner of Shallowater or Bushland, that match will be played Friday night at Lubbock Cooper at 8 p.m.

In Class 2A, the Lady Wildcats from Water Valley are also moving on after they defeated Hawley on Tuesday evening, advancing to play Highland Park Friday night at 8 p.m. at Central high school.

Also in Class 2A, the Lady Eagles from Sterling City fell in straight sets Tuesday night over in Crane against Wink.

In Class 1A, the Lady Falcons from Verbiest took care of Aspermont on Tuesday night in straight sets, advancing to play either Buena Vista or Klondike Friday at Central high school at 1 p.m.

Also in Class 1A, the Lady Longhorns fell in a five-set thriller to Rankin over at Lake View high school Tuesday night.