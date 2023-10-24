SAN ANGELO, TX. — Tuesday night was the final night of the regular season for high school volleyball around the Concho Valley, here’s how the night rounded up for teams around the area.

In District 2-6A the Lady Cats of Central closed out the regular season on the road with a 3-0 victory over Midland High to finish district play 7-3.

It was a big night for Journi Jones with 37 assists to push her over 1,000 on the year, and 14 digs, to get over the 500 mark. Emilee Sikora led the Lady Cats with 17 kills, and Sam Cardona added 16.

A coin flip will occur Wednesday morning to decide the 2nd/3rd seed between Central and Midland Legacy.

To District 6-3A the Lady Hawks of Wall defeated Ballinger in straight sets to close out district play 9-1. The Lady Hawks will face Clyde in a #1/#2 seeding game on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Bronte high school.

In District 5-2A, there will also be a tiebreaker game thanks to victories by No. 8 Sonora and No. 16 Miles.

The Lady Broncos and Lady Bulldogs defeated their opponents in straight sets, setting up a #1/#2 seeding game on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Central high school.

And finally, in District 6-1A, Veribest defeated Bronte in a thrilling five sets Tuesday night. The Lady Longhorns and Lady Falcons will be co-district champs, and following a coin flip, Bronte is the #1 seed, and Veribest is the #2 seed.