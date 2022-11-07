SAN ANGELO, Texas— Here is a look at the 2022 volleyball Regional Quarterfinal round playoff schedule for teams around the Concho Valley, plus scores from Bi-District and Area action.

3A Regional Quarterfinals

Wall vs Henrietta 5 pm Tuesday, Breckenridge

2A Regional Quarterfinals

Sterling City vs Wink 6:30 pm Tuesday, Crane HS

Water Valley vs Hawley 6 pm Tuesday, Ballinger HS

1A Regional Quarterfinals

Veribest vs Aspermont 6:30 pm Tuesday, Jim Ned HS

Bronte vs Rankin 6:30 pm Tuesday, Lake View High School

Area Round

4A Region I Area Round

Decatur defeated Lake View 25-3, 25-6, 25-10

3A Region I Area Round

Wall defeated Bowie 25-14, 26-28, 25-19, 25-23

2A Region I Area Round

Hamilton defeated Miles 10-25, 16-25, 25-23, 26-24, 14-16

Sterling City defeated West Texas Stinnet 25-19, 25-16, 25-17

Windthorst defeated Sonora 25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21

Water Valley defeated Tolar 25-19, 25-21, 25-10

1A Region I Area Round

Veribest defeated Rotan 25-8, 25-6, 25-17

Bronte defeated TLCA Abilene 25-14, 25-10, 25-9

Bi-District Round

4A Region I Bi-District

Lake View defeated Graham 25-17, 25-22, 25-17

3A Region I Bi-District

Wall defeated Llano 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

Blanco defeated TLCA 25-13, 25-7, 25-8

2A Region I Bi-District

Sterling City defeated Anthony 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17

Sonora defeated Albany 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Miles defeated Bangs 25-22, 25-15, 25-15

Hawley defeated Junction 25-22, 25-19, 20-15, 25-19

Water Valley defeated Coleman 25-16, 25-14, 25-9

1A Region I Bi-District

Veribest – bye to Area Round

Bronte defeated Comstock 25-6, 25-15, 25-7

Marathon defeated Paint Rock 25-23, 25-16, 25-9