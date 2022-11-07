SAN ANGELO, Texas— Here is a look at the 2022 volleyball Regional Quarterfinal round playoff schedule for teams around the Concho Valley, plus scores from Bi-District and Area action.
3A Regional Quarterfinals
Wall vs Henrietta 5 pm Tuesday, Breckenridge
2A Regional Quarterfinals
Sterling City vs Wink 6:30 pm Tuesday, Crane HS
Water Valley vs Hawley 6 pm Tuesday, Ballinger HS
1A Regional Quarterfinals
Veribest vs Aspermont 6:30 pm Tuesday, Jim Ned HS
Bronte vs Rankin 6:30 pm Tuesday, Lake View High School
Area Round
4A Region I Area Round
Decatur defeated Lake View 25-3, 25-6, 25-10
3A Region I Area Round
Wall defeated Bowie 25-14, 26-28, 25-19, 25-23
2A Region I Area Round
Hamilton defeated Miles 10-25, 16-25, 25-23, 26-24, 14-16
Sterling City defeated West Texas Stinnet 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
Windthorst defeated Sonora 25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21
Water Valley defeated Tolar 25-19, 25-21, 25-10
1A Region I Area Round
Veribest defeated Rotan 25-8, 25-6, 25-17
Bronte defeated TLCA Abilene 25-14, 25-10, 25-9
Bi-District Round
4A Region I Bi-District
Lake View defeated Graham 25-17, 25-22, 25-17
3A Region I Bi-District
Wall defeated Llano 25-20, 25-14, 25-15
Blanco defeated TLCA 25-13, 25-7, 25-8
2A Region I Bi-District
Sterling City defeated Anthony 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17
Sonora defeated Albany 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
Miles defeated Bangs 25-22, 25-15, 25-15
Hawley defeated Junction 25-22, 25-19, 20-15, 25-19
Water Valley defeated Coleman 25-16, 25-14, 25-9
1A Region I Bi-District
Veribest – bye to Area Round
Bronte defeated Comstock 25-6, 25-15, 25-7
Marathon defeated Paint Rock 25-23, 25-16, 25-9