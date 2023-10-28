SAN ANGELO, TX. — Below is the full rundown of the high school volleyball Bi-District playoff pairings for Concho Valley area teams.

Class 6A Region I

T2 Central vs R1 El Paso Franklin, Monday, October 30th at 6:30 p.m. at Monahans high school

Class 3A Region I

T5 Llano vs R6 Wall, Monday, October 30th at 7:30 p.m. at Brownwood High School

F6 TLCA San Angelo vs W5 Blanco, Tuesday, October 31st at 6 p.m. at Brady high school

Class 2A Region I

T4 Sterling City vs R3 Fort Hancock, Monday, October 30th 5 p.m. at Monahans high school

T6 Bangs vs R5 Sonora, Tuesday, October 31st at 7 p.m. at Angelo State’s Junell Center

T6 Coleman vs W5 Miles, Monday, October 30th at 6 p.m. at Brady high school

T5 Water Valley vs R6 Albany, Tuesday, October 31st at 7 p.m. at Snyder high school

F5 Junction vs W6 Hawley, Monday, October 30th at 6 p.m. at Veribest high school

Class 1A Region I

W6 Bronte bye

T5 Iraan vs R6 Veribest, Tuesday, October 31st at 6 p.m. at Iraan high school