SAN ANGELO, Texas— Here is a look at the 2022 volleyball Area round playoff schedule for teams around the Concho Valley, plus scores from Bi-District action.

Area Round

4A Region I- Lake View vs Decatur, 6 pm Friday, Albany High School

3A Region I- Wall vs Bowie, 6 pm Thursday, Eastland High School

Class 2A Region I

Miles vs Hamilton, 11 am Saturday, Brownwood High School

Sterling City vs West Texas Stinnett, 4 pm Saturday, Lubbock Christian University

Sonora vs Windthorst, 4 pm Saturday, Sweetwater High School

Water Valley vs Tolar 1:30 pm Saturday, Brownwood High School 

Class 1A Region I

Veribest vs Rotan, 4:30 pm Friday, Veribest High School

Bronte vs TLCA Abilene, 1 pm Saturday, Ballinger High School

Bi-District Scores

4A Region I- Lake View defeated Graham 25-17, 25-22, 25-17

3A Region I- Wall defeated Llano 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

3A Region I- Blanco defeated TLCA 25-13, 25-7, 25-8

2A Region I

Sterling City defeated Anthony 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17

Sonora defeated Albany 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Miles defeated Bangs 25-22, 25-15, 25-15

Hawley defeated Junction 25-22, 25-19, 20-15, 25-19

Water Valley defeated Coleman 25-16, 25-14, 25-9 

1A Region I

Veribest – bye to Area Round

Bronte defeated Comstock 25-6, 25-15, 25-7

Marathon defeated Paint Rock 25-23, 25-16, 25-9 