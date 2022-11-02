SAN ANGELO, Texas— Here is a look at the 2022 volleyball Area round playoff schedule for teams around the Concho Valley, plus scores from Bi-District action.
Area Round
4A Region I- Lake View vs Decatur, 6 pm Friday, Albany High School
3A Region I- Wall vs Bowie, 6 pm Thursday, Eastland High School
Class 2A Region I
Miles vs Hamilton, 11 am Saturday, Brownwood High School
Sterling City vs West Texas Stinnett, 4 pm Saturday, Lubbock Christian University
Sonora vs Windthorst, 4 pm Saturday, Sweetwater High School
Water Valley vs Tolar 1:30 pm Saturday, Brownwood High School
Class 1A Region I
Veribest vs Rotan, 4:30 pm Friday, Veribest High School
Bronte vs TLCA Abilene, 1 pm Saturday, Ballinger High School
Bi-District Scores
4A Region I- Lake View defeated Graham 25-17, 25-22, 25-17
3A Region I- Wall defeated Llano 25-20, 25-14, 25-15
3A Region I- Blanco defeated TLCA 25-13, 25-7, 25-8
2A Region I
Sterling City defeated Anthony 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17
Sonora defeated Albany 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
Miles defeated Bangs 25-22, 25-15, 25-15
Hawley defeated Junction 25-22, 25-19, 20-15, 25-19
Water Valley defeated Coleman 25-16, 25-14, 25-9
1A Region I
Veribest – bye to Area Round
Bronte defeated Comstock 25-6, 25-15, 25-7
Marathon defeated Paint Rock 25-23, 25-16, 25-9