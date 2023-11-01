SAN ANGELO, TX. — Below is the full rundown of the high school volleyball Area Round playoff pairings for Concho Valley area teams, and a look at Bi-District results from earlier this week.

AREA ROUND

Class 6A Region I

T2 Central vs W4 Southlake Carroll, Friday, November 3rd at 5:30 p.m. at Brownwood high school

Class 3A Region I

R6 Wall vs W7 Holliday, Thursday, November 2nd at 6 p.m. at Rotan high school

Class 2A Region I

R8 Tolar vs W5 Miles, Saturday, November 4th at 4 p.m. at Clyde high school

R5 Sonora vs W8 Hamilton, Thursday, November 2nd at 6:30 p.m. at Brady high school

Class 1A Region I

T8 Rotan vs W6 Bronte, Saturday, November 4th at 2 p.m. at Trent high school

R6 Veribest vs W7 TLCA Abilene, Saturday, November 4th at 3:30 at Lake View high school

BI-DISTRICT RESULTS

Class 6A Region I

Central defeats El Paso Franklin 18-25, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 16-14

Class 3A Region I

Wall defeated Llano 25-15, 25-18, 25-10

Blanco defeated TLCA San Angelo 17-25, 15-25, 15-25

Class 2A Region I

Fort Hancock defeated Sterling City 19-25, 27-29, 27-25, 20-25

Sonora defeated Bangs 25-13, 25-17, 25-11

Miles defeated Coleman 25-16, 25-5, 25-17

Albany defeated Water Valley 18-25, 29-31, 25-19, 25-23, 14-16

Hawley defeated Junction 16-25, 18-25, 8-25

Class 1A Region I

W6 Bronte bye

Veribest defeated Iraan 25-6, 25-4, 25-10