SAN ANGELO, TX. — With the 2023 Texas high school football season coming to a close this weekend with the UIL State Championships happening at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, KLST Sports has put together the top ten football teams from across the Concho Valley from the 2023 season.

We begin our countdown at number ten in the six-man ranks, first up, the Paint Rock Indians. And what a season for Paint Rock under head coach Jeff Shelton. Their most wins since 2011, when they finished with eight and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2015 thanks to a win in their regular-season finale against Panther Creek

At number nine, our first eleven-man team on the countdown, the Ozona Lions who collected the most wins since 2020, clinching their first district title since 2016 thanks to their 4-1 finish in district play. A team that went 3-7 a year ago, had one of the best turnarounds this season led by head coach Jarryd Taylor, while also making it to their first playoff appearance since 2021

At number eight, we stay in the eleven-man ranks, and head to Junction, Texas. Junction mentioned in August, that they are ready to take the next jump on the gridiron and did just that in 2023. A young team last year took that year of experience and turned it into six wins, the most since 2016. The Eagles, who finished third in district play, was their best since 2019.

At number seven, we head back out to the six-man ranks, and with the Robert Lee Steers. A year ago Robert Lee had eight wins and missed out on a playoff spot. This year, the Steers had eight wins again, this time making the playoffs for the first time since 2019. A team with a lot of talent back on it, showed continued dominance for former Steer in Lee McCown, completing his second year at the helm for Robert Lee.

At number six, in the same district as Robert Lee, it’s the Irion County Hornets. A lot of questions surrounding a team that lost a lot of talent a year ago, but instead of a rebuilding year, it was a reloading year for the Hornets under first-year head coach Shawn Harrison. Irion County turned in back-to-back district titles for the first time in program history

At the halfway mark of this countdown, we head to 1A Division Two with the Bronte Longhorns who found themselves in the playoffs this season for the first time since 2015, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in TX HSFB history defeating Loraine in the BD round, qualifying for the area round for the first time in school history.

At number four, back up to the eleven-man ranks for the rest of this countdown and number four belongs to Miles. For the first time since 1980-1981, the Miles Bulldogs had back-to-back eight-win seasons under head coach Jayson Wilhelm, as the Bulldogs were in the postseason for the third straight year. Miles picked up their first playoff win since 2014 defeating SC in the BD round.

At number three, a team that always finds itself at the top of these countdowns is the Mason Punchers. A different year, the same result for the Punchers. 16th straight year in the playoffs, 13th straight season as a district champion. first double-digit winning season since the 2019 season, the first year of current head coach Michael McLeod. Despite the youth, Mason returned to the area round for the second straight season.

To number two we go, it’s the boys in red and white, the Sonora Broncos. The third straight season was a district champion, all of which have been shared with other teams. first back-to-back double-digit winning season since 2016-2017. made the regional semifinal for the second straight year under third-year head coach Blake Weston. 15th straight playoff appearance

And finally, at number one, the Wall Hawks. Back-to-back district champs for the first time since 2018-2019, and first double-digit winning season since 16-17. The team that went the furthest here in the Concho Valley made it to the RF for the second straight season.

Congrats to all our Concho Valley teams on a successful 2023 season, and look forward to what 2024 has in store!