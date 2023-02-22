SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Area Round kicks off Thursday, February 23rd for nine Concho Valley boys basketball teams. Below are the pairings, times, and locations of those games plus scores from the Bi-District round.

Area Round

Class 3A

Region I

R6 Wall vs W7 City View- 6:30 pm, Friday, February 24th at Stamford High School

F5 Brady vs R7 Vernon- 8:00 pm, Friday, February 24th at Anson High School 

Class 2A

Region I

R7 Christoval vs W6 Wink- 6:00 pm, Thursday February 23rd at Garden City High School 

T7 Sterling City vs #5 W5 New Home- 6:00 pm, Thursday, February 23rd at Lamesa High School

W8 Miles vs R5 Plains- 6:30 pm, Thursday, February 23rd at Stanton High School

Region IV

W29 Mason vs T31 Skidmore-Tynan- 7:00 pm, Friday, February 23rd at Devine High School

Class 1A 

Region II

#4 W11 Irion County vs R10 Sanderson- 6:00 pm, Thursday, February 23rd at Fort Stockton High School 

T11 Bronte vs W9 Van Horn- 7:00 pm, Friday, February 24th at Monahans High School 

F11 Robert Lee vs Buena Vista- 8:00 pm, Thursday, February 23rd at Garden City High School 

Bi-District Round

Class 6A

Region I

W1 El Paso Eastwood defeated F2 Central 48-46

Class 3A

Region I

F5 Brady defeated W6 TLCA 42-37

R6 Wall defeated T5 Ingram-Moore 65-39

Class 2A

Region I

R7 Christoval defeated T8 Colorado City 62-59

T7 Sterling City defeated R8 Coleman 60-55

W8 Miles defeated F7 Forsan 55-44

Region IV

W29 Mason defeated F30 Sabinal 39-37

Class 1A

Region II

F11 Robert Lee defeated W12 Menard 46-26

#4 W11 Irion County defeated F12 Paint Rock 82-12

#7 R11 Garden City defeated T12 Eden 82-28

T11 Bronte defeated R12 Santa Anna 52-30