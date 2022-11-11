SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at how the Concho Valley faired in the Bi-District round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs.

Thursday

Hawley defeated Christoval 52-8

Sonora defeated Olney 28-27

Mason defeated Hearne 44-7

Flatonia defeated Junction 59-32

Sterling City defeated Miles 43-42

Jonesboro defeated Menard 54-6

Irion County defeated May 104-91

Blackwell defeated Rising Star 68-40

Friday

El Paso Eastwood defeated Central 61-49

Crane defeated TLCA 55-20

Alpine defeated Brady 57-55 in 2OT

Albany defeated Eldorado 49-13