SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at how the Concho Valley faired in the Bi-District round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs.
Thursday
Hawley defeated Christoval 52-8
Sonora defeated Olney 28-27
Mason defeated Hearne 44-7
Flatonia defeated Junction 59-32
Sterling City defeated Miles 43-42
Jonesboro defeated Menard 54-6
Irion County defeated May 104-91
Blackwell defeated Rising Star 68-40
Friday
El Paso Eastwood defeated Central 61-49
Crane defeated TLCA 55-20
Alpine defeated Brady 57-55 in 2OT
Albany defeated Eldorado 49-13