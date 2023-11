SAN ANGELO, TX. — Below is the full rundown of the high school football Bi-District playoff pairings for Concho Valley area teams.

3A Division II Region I

F2 TLCA San Angelo vs W1 Crane, Friday at 7pm at Plowboy Field in Roscoe

F1 Tornillo vs W2 Wall, Friday at 6pm at Clayton Weishuhn Field in Wall

T2 Brady vs R1 Alpine, Friday at 7pm at James H. Bird Memorial Stadium in Reagan County

2A Division I Region I

F4 Anson vs W3 Sonora, Thursday 7pm at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater

T4 Cisco vs R3 Ozona, Friday at 7 pm at Wolf Stadium in Colorado City

2A Division I Region IV

F13 Thrall vs W14 Mason, Thursday 7pm at Mustang Stadium in Marble Falls

T14 Junction vs R13 Weimar, Thursday at 7:30pm at Matador Stadium in Seguin

2A Division II Region II

F5 Eldorado vs W6 Albany, Thursday at 7pm at Wolf Stadium in Colorado City

T6 Miles vs R5 Sterling City, Thursday at 7pm at San Angelo Stadium

1A Division I Region IV

R14 May vs W13 Irion County – Friday at 7pm at Griffith Stadium in Robert Lee

R13 Robert Lee vs W14 Jonesboro, Thursday at 7:30pm at Bulldog Stadium in Zephyr

1A Division II Region IV

R14 Paint Rock vs W13 Loraine, Friday 7pm at Hornet Stadium in Blackwell

R13 Bronte vs W14 Rising Star, Friday 7:30pm at Blizzard Stadium in Winters