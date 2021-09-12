Collision of the week

CHRISTOVAL– Another week of high school football has officially ended in the Concho Valley this week’s collision comes out of the match-up between Sonora and Christoval.

The Ball is snapped the bronco quarterback hands it off to Jackson Caroll who runs around the outside but Christovals Caden Carpenter came in with a big hit sending the ball carrier in the air flipping him over another Cougar defender.

The Christoval Cougars would come away with this one 33-14 they are now 3-0 on the season.

