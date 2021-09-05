CHRISTOVAL– Another week of high school football has officially ended in the Concho Valley this week’s collision comes out of the match-up between Christoval and Grape Creek.
The ball is snapped and thrown to a Grape Creek receiver. But Christoval’s Tristan Bratton comes in with a big hit to break up the pass. The cougars would end up winning 55-7 over the eagles.
Collision of the week (week two)
