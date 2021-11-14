BRONTE– This week’s collision comes from a 1A Division I bi-district matchup at Stephenson Stadium between Water Valley and Gorman.
The Gorman quarterback takes the snap pitches it to the running back who runs left before reversing back to the right he tries to go up field but is hit hard by Cannon Weise and Tallon Hayes who came together to make the tackle.
Water Valley is on to the area round after a 58-0 win over Gorman.
Collision of the Week
BRONTE– This week’s collision comes from a 1A Division I bi-district matchup at Stephenson Stadium between Water Valley and Gorman.