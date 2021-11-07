SAN ANGELO– This week’s collision comes from the District 2-4A Division one matchup between Big Spring and Lake View.
The Big Spring quarterback takes the snap tosses it to the receiver coming around on the reverse, taking it to the sideline and Ricky Ramirez comes in with the big hit. the Chiefs would end up winning this one 49-35.
Lake view will take on clint in the bi-district round at 7 pm Friday in Iraan.
Collision of the Week
