SONORA– This week’s collision comes from the district 2-3A showdown between Sonora and Grape Creek.
Sonoras Jamie Buitron hands it off to Hunter Obannon who takes it up the middle before bouncing it outside he runs down the sideline. Grape Creeks Aidan Longoria comes in and lays the hit on Obannon saving the touchdown good hit by Longoria. Grape Creek would come away with the win 7-6.
The Eagles force a three-way tie for first in their district heading into next week. The Eagles will face Ingram Moore at 7 p.m. Friday while the Broncos face Ballinger at 7 p.m. Friday.
Collision of the Week
SONORA– This week’s collision comes from the district 2-3A showdown between Sonora and Grape Creek.