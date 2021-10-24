Collision of the Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) and many volunteers kicked off this year's Fall Sweep at the Bosque. The city wide clean up was perfect for family fun, team bonding and 3 service hours for students.

"We had our second annual fall sweep. It is a state wide keep Texas beautiful event that all of the keep whatever city beautiful, do every year and so today we got a huge turn out and we have collected a lot of trash throughout the city," said board president of KSAB, Emily Lloyd.