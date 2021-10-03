PAINT ROCK– Week 6 of high school football has wrapped up this week’s Collision comes from the six-man matchup between Paint Rock and Midland TLCA.
The TLCA quarterback tosses the football out to the receiver who tries to cut back to the inside but Paint Rocks Brandon Belk stops him in his tracks and slams him to the ground with the big hit. Paint rock improved to 5-1 entering district play. Indians win big 52-7
Collision of The week
