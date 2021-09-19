SAN ANGELO– Week four of high school football has wrapped up in the Concho Valley this week’s collision comes from the matchup between Lake View and Snyder.
Snyder quarterback tosses the ball to the tiger outside linebacker who runs around the outside and tries to turn it upfield but Jacob Chapa is there to lay on the big hit.
The Chiefs fell to the tigers 42-7. Lake View will travel to brownfield in week five as they continue to look for their first win of the season.
Collision of the Week
