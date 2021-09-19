Collision of the Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas- A locally-owned brewery hosted their much anticipated opening in downtown San Angelo. It was the first time the public was invited into the brewery after selling craft beer and barbeque to go to the community for months.

Plateau brewing co. and southern smoke barbecue, two small businesses now in partnership, open their doors for the first time on Saturday, September 18th. Blake Woodson, head pit master and co-founder shared what to expect when visiting the new business..