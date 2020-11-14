Christoval’s Vaughn, Jones join Angelo State family

CHRISTOVAL, Texas– Allison Vaugh and Graci Jones with Christoval officially committed to Angelo State this morning.



Vaugh singed to run for Track and Field with the Belles, and Jones will play for Belles Basketball.

