SAN ANGELO, TX. — You can add another name to the long list of players who are from the Concho Valley, that will be continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Christoval’s Jaron Slaton took to social media on Friday to announce that he will be committing to play basketball at Victoria College, in Victoria, TX. out of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

“I worked hard for it. All these years of hard work paying off so it’s good to see. It was a relief to finally be able to do this. I’ve been dreaming about this since middle school. It’s exciting and I’m ready to pursue my game at the next level,” said Slaton.

Slaton, who has been a four-year starter for the Cougars has put in the time and effort to get to this point, and his coaches know he’s got a special talent.

“Ever since I got here last year, you knew he had something special. He’s just a gym rat and willing to play anywhere so when he decided I was just so happy for him to get that off his chest because he finally got looked at and got that one he wanted and he fell in love with where he is now. I think it’s good for him mentally to for the rest of the season because he’s got that out of the way,” said Christoval head coach Matthew Lowry.