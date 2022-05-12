SAN ANGELO, TX. — Matthew Lowry has been named the new high school boys basketball head coach at Christoval.

Lowry was an assistant for a year at Christoval’s last season and takes over for Bryan Blackwell, who is leaving for a head coaching job at Idalou. Blackwell spent six seasons at the helm of Christoval, leading the Cougars to four victories in the playoffs this past season before falling in the Class 2A Region 1 final.

Lowry is also an assistant on the Cougars football team, as well as the track team.