CHRISTOVAL– Christoval heads into week three with one thing on their mind: consistency.
The Cougars will host the Sonora Broncos a team they have only faced a couple of times despite only being 45 miles apart. Sonora is 1-1 so far this season while the cougars come into this matchup 2-0.
Kick-off is set for Friday night at 7:30 in Christoval.
Hear from Christovals head coach Casey Otho as they prepare for Friday night lights.
Christoval looks to stay consistent against Sonora
