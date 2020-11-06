Christoval looking to claim first outright district title since moving to 11-man

WALL -- Wall bounced back with a dominant all-around performance in a 36-6 win over Clyde last week and took over sole possession of second place in 3-3A Division I.

Now with one game remaining the Hawks (6-3, 3-1 in district) can lock up the two seed and head into the postseason with a spark with a victory over Early on Friday.

Hear what head coach Houston Guy and junior quarterback Gabe Haskins had to say about their performance in the video above.