Christoval ‘expects bullseye on back’ heading into matchup with rival Eldorado

SAN ANGELO -- Lake View has two regular-season contests left before the start of the postseason and is preparing to welcome in District 2-4A Division I favorites and reigning district champion Andrews.

The Chiefs (4-4, 0-1 in district) for a second consecutive week get to play under the lights at San Angelo Stadium for their final home game of the season.

Lake View is coming off a 65-28 district opening loss to Fort Stockton, while the Mustangs (6-2, 1-0) held off a late push by Big Spring for a 56-35 victory last week.

Hear what Lake View head coach Hector Guevara and junior running back Joshua Torres had to say about last week's loss and its matchup with Andrews in the video above.

Lake View host Andrews at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.