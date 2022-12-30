SAN ANGELO, TX. — It was quite the opening day and evening Friday for Concho Valley soccer teams, as both the Central boys and girls, along with the Lake View boys teams all picked up victories in their openers.

The Central Bobcats would kick off their season with a 3-0 victory at home against Abilene Wylie thanks to goals from Sean Snyder, Andres Diaz, and Zach Grube while getting a combined shut-out by goalkeepers Caleb Catano and David Quiros. Central is back in action Monday, January 2nd, at home against Snyder at 5 p.m. at Old Bobcat Stadium.

The Lady Cats headed over to Abilene Friday afternoon, picking up a 5-1 victory over the hosts in Abilene Cooper. Central would get goals from Carley Martinez, Adrina Dena, Jillian Hernandez, Lexi Templin, and Alexis Rodgers. The Lady Cats are back in action Thursday, January 5th, in the Woodlands Tournament.

The Lake View boys would also start the season off in the win column, picking up a 3-1 victory on the road against Wichita Falls Hirschi scoring three unanswered goals, two by Tyler Dunn and one by Christian Gatlin. The Chiefs are back in action Tuesday, January 2nd, at home against Lubbock High at 5 p.m. at Old Bobcat Stadium.