Central’s Villegas attributes success to player’s work ethic

SAN ANGELO — Since taking over the program in May, new Central basketball head coach C.J. Villegas was committed to creating a sense of pride surrounding the team.
The Bobcats (12-5, 2-1 in District 2-6A) have more than doubled their win total through 17 games from last season and are currently tied with Abilene High for third place in district.
Villegas, along with new assistant Jamal Anene attribute the team’s success to their player’s work ethic. Showing up early for workouts and spending countless hours in the gym.
Hear what senior forwards Branden Campbell and Chace Fields, along with Villegas had to say about their season so far in the video above.
Central goes on the road to face Abilene High at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 2-6A STANDINGS
Permian 3-0
Frenship 3-0
Central 2-1
Abilene High 2-1
Midland Lee 1-3
Midland High 1-3
Odessa High 0-4
