Central’s Honea making second state appearance

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the agency is considering new rules for Wall Street.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler testified before the House Committee on Financial Services Thursday. It was the last of three hearings to examine the GameStop-Robinhood-Reddit saga, where amateur investors on Reddit worked together in January to drive up stock prices for the video game company GameStop — taking on Wall Street investors who bet the company would fail.