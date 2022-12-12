SAN ANGELO, TX. — Last Friday, Central girls basketball coach Arsenio Geter picked up career win number 100, as the Lady Cats downed Midland Greenwood 37-26.

Geter, who was a boys’ assistant during the 2016-17 season, is back in San Angelo coaching after being the head coach for the last three seasons at Abilene Cooper.

“We have two little babies that don’t travel as well as my ten-year-old and so they don’t get to travel as much as they can with us so to do it at home with my family and with these girls, they did it all. I’ve scored zero points in these 100 wins so it’s fun to be able to do it with them and the home crowd and their parents and family as well,” said Geter.

As for Lady Cats, they are enjoying an 8-7 start to the season, including that Friday night victory over Midland Greenwood that saw Central snap their two-game losing streak. The Lady Cats are hoping with each game, the chemistry builds before district play begins in 2023.

“We definitely improved on just coming together and playing together. It’s definitely a new group, we were used to who we had last year and these girls have really stepped up and it’s been nice having them. Our chemistry coming together has been really great,” said Lady Cat point guard Alyssa Barron.

“The chemistry for sure on the court and like learning plays and getting them down and things like that. As we’ve gone, everyone is getting to know each other better and everything is really good now and I think we will have a really good season,” said Lady Cat shooting guard Nevaeh Hearne.

To get better at all of our plays, our offenses that we are learning, the new things that we are learning right now we want to be prepared and to learn as much as we can,” said Lady Cat forward Jewels Perez.

The Lady Cats are back in action Tuesday night at home against Big Spring.