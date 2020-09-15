Central’s Davis: scrimmage with Abilene Cooper ‘makes us both better’

Following Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage, Central head coach Brent Davis thought his team played really well while acknowledging there are still things they needed to address.

The Bobcats will have one last opportunity to fine tunes any issues before their season opener in a scrimmage against Abilene Cooper on Thursday.

The two programs who faced off as Little Southwest Conference rivals for years have developed a good working relationship and meeting prior to season kickoff has become a regular occurrence since the Cougars dropped to Class 5A.

Hear what Davis had to say about the Bobcats upcoming scrimmage in the video above.

Central hosts Cooper at 7 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo Stadium.