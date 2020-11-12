Central’s Ashton McMillan signs to play softball at Angelo State

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Ashton McMillan will take her softball skills across the street to Angelo State after signing her letter of intent to play for the Rambelle softball team.



In her first two seasons with the Lady Cats, she led the team in hitting with batting averages of .464 and .500. She also led the team in RBIs and home runs, and in strikeouts in the circle.



Ashton plans on majoring in pre-med to be an anesthesiologist or a physical trainer.



More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central down rival, clinches playoff spot

SAN ANGELO- The Central Lady Cats sweep rivals, Abilene High in three sets on Tuesday night at Babe Didrikson Gym. With…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Cornerstone beats Conroe Calvary, advances to regionals

SAN ANGELO — Cornerstone Christian defeated Conroe Calvary three sets to one in the area round of the TAPPS 1A…

• Brown Earns Crown: Mother’s memory fuels historic senior season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It was a 12-yard strike to senior wide receiver Jalen Leifeste in the fourth quarter that put C…

• 4A-1A Bi-District Playoff Pairings

Class 4A Division IW1 Clint vs F2 Lake View, 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in WinkClass 3A Division IR3 Wall vs T4…

• High school football state rankings: Ballinger breaks into Top 10; Christoval jumps one spot

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its final high school football state rankings f…

• Season Pass: November 8, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he r…