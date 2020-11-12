SAN ANGELO — Central Lady Cats basketball’s Anjelina Humphreys signed her national letter with Missouri Southern State in front of family and friends on Wednesday.
The senior has been on varsity since her freshman year and has earned district superlative in all three seasons. Two honorable mentions as a freshman and sophomore, and 2nd team all-district as a junior.
Hear what Humpreys had to say about her decision in the video above.
Central’s Anjelina Humphreys commits to MSSU
