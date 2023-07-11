SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAISD and the Central High School Gymnastics program is hosting their 2023 Girls Developmental Gymnastics camp open to kids ages four to 12.

This camp is run in six different sessions throughout July, every Tuesday and Thursday with two age groups. The four through seven-year-olds are from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 8 through 12-year-olds are from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Head coach of the Central Bobcats gymnastics team, Kern Arrott has been a part of this camp since he was an athlete and has continued to give back to the SAISD community and further grow the sport of gymnastics in the Concho Valley.

“This program, our after-school program, it’s been going on for over 50 years and the main thing is just the basic skills for these kids as far as learning to jump, learning to pull themselves up on things, and just getting them working their balance, strength, and flexibility and that is the most important thing, and learn skills and have a good time,” said Bobcats head coach, Kern Arrott.

Along with Bobcat’s head coach, the Lady Cats’ head coach, Tony Walker, and a few other Central gymnasts were at the camp to showcase their leadership skills and help teach this younger generation of gymnasts.

“Learning how to follow those lines and do things the correct way. It helps with discipline and everything and it’s just fun watching them grow,” said Arrott.