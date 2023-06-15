SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Cats for Central high school hosted their 2023 basketball camp. The camp was a three-day event from June 12th-15th, which allowed athletes from the first through ninth grade to enhance their skills in the sport of basketball.

“Well, it’s been awesome. You know, our administration lets us have our gyms to have these camps. We harp on it all the time, we tell our kids that they’ve got to have a basketball in their hand young. The sooner we can get them, the better they are,” said head coach Arsenio Geter.